India count in MSCI EM index now at 131
Country’s weight rises to 16.3%; index rejig may attract $1.5 bn
MUMBAI : Global index provider MSCI has included nine Indian stocks in its MSCI Standard Index in the latest round of rebalancing, which will take India’s representation in the emerging market (EM) index to the highest-ever count of 131 stocks. The rebalancing, which will lead to minor cuts in the weights of some big names, could result in India attracting passive inflows of $1.5 billion after the changes take effect on 30 November.
