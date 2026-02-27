India is home to the world’s biggest derivatives market and the largest population, and is poised to become the third-largest economy by 2030, making it a market global investors cannot ignore, said Michael Syn, president of the Singapore Exchange (SGX Group).
Nice to ride the winning horse like India: SGX president Syn
SummaryIndia's derivatives market is set for growth, with SGX's Michael Syn saying that integrating Mumbai's liquidity with GIFT IFSC is crucial. International participation is limited currently, but increased broker engagement could position GIFT City as a key global trading centre.
