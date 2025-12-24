India equity benchmarks set for muted start amid foreign outflows, thin trading volumes

Dec 24 - India's equity benchmarks are likely to open little changed on Wednesday, as foreign fund outflows and thin year-end trading volumes counter optimism over better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data.
The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 26,234 points, as of 7:46 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open near Tuesday's close of 26,177.15.
Asian stocks were up 0.3%, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, driven by robust consumer spending.
A strong U.S. gross domestic product reading is positive for Indian information technology and pharma companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the world's largest economy.
Meanwhile, foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 17.95 billion rupees on Tuesday, as per provisional data. They have offloaded $1.3 billion so far in December and $17.7 billion in 2025.
Turnover in the cash market on Tuesday was about 9% lower from the previous session and 15% below the average daily turnover in November on the National Stock Exchange of India.
Trading volumes across global markets are usually thin at this time of the year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
** Emcure Pharmaceuticals says the U.S. drug regulator classified its Gujarat manufacturing facility as "no action indicated" following an inspection
** Vikran Engineering receives an order worth 20.35 billion rupees for development of 600 MW solar power projects in Maharashtra
** Coal India says its board has given in-principle approval for the listing of subsidiaries South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.