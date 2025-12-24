Dec 24 - India's equity benchmarks are ‍likely to open little changed on Wednesday, as foreign fund outflows and thin year-end trading volumes counter optimism over better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 26,234 points, as of 7:46 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open near Tuesday's ⁠close of 26,177.15.

Asian stocks were ⁠up 0.3%, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight after data showed ⁠the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, driven by robust consumer spending.

A strong ‍U.S. ‌gross domestic product reading is positive for Indian information technology and pharma companies, ​which earn a significant share of their revenue from the world's largest economy.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 17.95 billion rupees on Tuesday, as per provisional data. They have offloaded $1.3 billion so far in December and $17.7 billion in 2025.

Turnover in the cash market on Tuesday was about 9% lower from the previous ​session ⁠and 15% below the average daily turnover in November on the National Stock Exchange ⁠of India.

Trading volumes across global markets are usually thin ‌at this time of the year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

STOCKS TO WATCH

** Emcure Pharmaceuticals says the ​U.S. drug regulator classified its Gujarat manufacturing facility as "no action indicated" following an inspection

** Vikran Engineering receives an order worth 20.35 ‍billion rupees for development ‍of 600 ⁠MW solar power projects in Maharashtra

** Coal India says its board has given in-principle approval for the listing of subsidiaries South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields