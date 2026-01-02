India’s equity markets began the new year confidently, with steady investor demand pushing benchmark indices to fresh records on Friday.
Pulse of the Street: Markets roar into 2026, as metals, autos lead the charge
SummaryThe 50-share Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 26,340 points, fuelled by a broad-based rally led by metals, power, and automobile stocks, before closing the week at 26,328.55 on Friday.
India’s equity markets began the new year confidently, with steady investor demand pushing benchmark indices to fresh records on Friday.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More