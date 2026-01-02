Pulse of the Street: Markets roar into 2026, as metals, autos lead the charge

Although investors bought stocks across most sectors, a clear divide emerged, with cyclical stocks seeing steady demand while defensive sectors lagged. Metals topped the charts for a second straight week, rising nearly 6%, as the government’s decision to extend safeguard duties on steel till April 2028 removed policy uncertainty and improved margin visibility for domestic producers. Power stocks followed with gains of nearly 4%, while strong domestic automobile sales helped the sector post similar returns. On the flip side, fast-moving consumer goods emerged as the biggest laggard during the week, sliding about 3.5%, weighed down by ITC Ltd’s sell-off after the recent tax hike on cigarettes.