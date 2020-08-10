India equity mutual fund schemes see highest net outflow in over 6 years in July

Net inflows in open- and close-ended debt funds rose to ₹86,642.63 crore in July from ₹58,995.77 crore in the same period last year. They were also substantially higher than the ₹1,688.39 crore that entered in June. However, June typically witnesses redemptions from banks and corporates on account of quarter ending and advance tax payments. Within debt funds, flows were robust in categories like low-duration and corporate-bond funds.