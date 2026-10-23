India's global ETF investors stare at a yawning premium gap

India’s restrictions on overseas investments have created a two-tier market for global investing, with international exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from domestic fund houses trading at steep premiums to their underlying assets while investors buying overseas-listed equivalents can access them closer to market value.
All six international ETFs in India were trading at a premium on 30 September, with the average premium at 30.4%, according to a Mint analysis of data from Value Research. The Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q50 ETF had the highest premium, at 63%. An ETF trades at a premium when its market price exceeds its net asset value (NAV), which represents the value of its underlying holdings.