India-EU FTA: Tailwind or trouble for India’s auto sector?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 30 Jan 2026, 07:01 am IST
Summary
The India-EU free trade agreement is set to reshape India’s automobile industry, with far-reaching implications for exports, domestic competition and long-term growth.
The India-EU trade deal has failed to excite the Street, despite its brilliant optics as the “mother of all deals". Since the trade agreement was officially locked in on 27 January, the Nifty 50 has remained largely flat.
