India-EU FTA: Tailwind or trouble for India’s auto sector?

One, the EU is a small destination for India’s exports, making up 2% of passenger-vehicle exports and 1% of two-wheeler exports. While this leaves room for growth, execution will be key. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is responsible for half of the passenger-vehicle exports to the EU, and stands as one of the key beneficiaries of the trade deal, particularly as it pushes the pedal on the export of its e-Vitara. Two, the EU’s demand is concentrated in premium motorcycles and electric vehicles (EVs), where India still needs to carve a niche for itself. Finally, green standards can play spoilsport in India’s exports to the EU.