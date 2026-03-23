Inside India’s fertilizer crossroads: High stocks and global shocks

The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT), established in 1943 in Kerala, is India's first large-scale fertilizer plant. A Government of India PSU, it produces fertilizers (Factamfos, Ammonium Sulphate), chemical products (Caprolactam), and provides engineering services. FACT serves South Indian farmers with an extensive marketing network and manufactures in Kochi. Looking ahead, there seems to be some pressure as the Indian fertilizer sector is navigating a challenging landscape. The climate forecast seems to be indicating that a 60% chance of a poor monsoon, potentially due to El Niño conditions starting in July. This could impact the trends as we are not looking at any short-term relief.