Inside India’s fertilizer crossroads: High stocks and global shocks

India’s fertilizer industry enters 2026 at a critical inflexion point: inventories are at record highs, yet the sector faces volatile global gas prices, West Asia risks, and a structurally subsidy-dependent business model. For investors, that means strong tailwinds on volume visibility but real caveats on margins and policy risk.
India’s fertilizer industry enters 2026 at a critical inflexion point: inventories are at record highs, yet the sector faces volatile global gas prices, West Asia risks, and a structurally subsidy-dependent business model. For investors, that means strong tailwinds on volume visibility but real caveats on margins and policy risk.
Where the market stands now
The immediate backdrop is a whiplash from scarcity in 2025 to abundance going into kharif 2026. Ahead of kharif 2025, India’s fertilizer stocks had fallen to about 108 lakh tonnes (all nutrients) as of 1 April 2025, nearly 25% lower than the 144 lakh tonnes a year earlier, triggering fears of a supply crunch. Those concerns, plus high international prices, pushed the Centre to front-load imports and ramp up domestic output.
Where the market stands now
The immediate backdrop is a whiplash from scarcity in 2025 to abundance going into kharif 2026. Ahead of kharif 2025, India’s fertilizer stocks had fallen to about 108 lakh tonnes (all nutrients) as of 1 April 2025, nearly 25% lower than the 144 lakh tonnes a year earlier, triggering fears of a supply crunch. Those concerns, plus high international prices, pushed the Centre to front-load imports and ramp up domestic output.
By March 2026, the picture has flipped: the Department of Fertilizers says inventories are at “record” levels before Kharif, with roughly 59–62 lakh tonnes of urea, 25 lakh tonnes of DAP and nearly 56 lakh tonnes of NPK complexes in stock, all significantly higher than last year. The government has publicly assured farmers that there will be no shortage for Kharif 2026 despite conflict-driven risks in West Asia and around the Strait of Hormuz.
Structural pressures and opportunities
Key structural features of the industry in 2026:
- High state control: Prices of urea are administered; complex fertilizers (DAP/NPK) are under a nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) regime, so realisations hinge on both world prices and subsidy notifications.
- Cyclical margins: Companies are squeezed when gas and phosphatic/ potassic prices spike but subsidies adjust with a lag.
- Capex and scale: Firms with integrated chemical chains, strong balance sheets and port-based plants are better placed to ride volatility.
- Policy tailwinds: A massive food-security focus, steady MSP hikes and push for higher yields lock in long-term volume growth for fertilizers and agri-inputs.
For kharif 2026, the risk has shifted from outright shortage to the cost of ensuring sufficiency: India must pay more for imported urea if West Asia disruptions persist, which could expand the subsidy burden and strain the fiscal deficit. The upside is that record stocks sharply reduce the probability of field-level scarcity or panic buying.
Key themes to watch in 2026
- Geopolitics and gas: Any escalation that crimps LNG or ammonia flows could hit margins, especially for urea-heavy PSUs.
- Subsidy and pricing policy: Changes in NBS rates, farm support schemes, or a move to direct cash transfers could re-rate certain players.
- Import substitution: Capacity additions and backward integration (phosphoric acid, complex NPKs) can structurally lift margins.
- Diversification: Companies expanding into crop protection, specialty nutrients, and agri-services are better cushioned against pure fertilizer cycles.
Five fertilizer stocks to watch for 2026
This is a sector view, not personal investment advice; please align with your risk profile and time horizon.
- Coromandel International (Large, diversified)
- Among India’s largest phosphatic and complex fertilizer players, with strong presence in DAP/NPK, retail agri services, and crop protection.
- Benefits from an integrated model, relatively better margins and a robust 3–5 year return profile; positioned well if phosphatic prices stabilise and domestic demand stays firm.
- Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore – FACT (PSU re-rating story)
- A major integrated PSU with a strong base in complex fertilizers and chemicals, and one of the sector’s top market-cap names in 2026.
- High one-year stock returns (100%+ in some lists) reflect improved utilisation and sentiment toward PSUs; remains sensitive to policy and gas prices.
- Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals (Efficient urea player)
- Large urea capacity with relatively modern plants and better energy efficiency.
- Tends to benefit when policy favours domestic urea over imports, and can be a proxy on India’s food-grain push with lower balance-sheet stress than some peers.
- Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers – RCF (Subsidy-linked PSU with upside)
- Government-backed, diversified across urea, complexes and industrial chemicals; one of the key beneficiary names in 2025–26 PSU rallies.
- Strong one-year returns above 70% show how PSU fertilizer re-rating can play out if subsidy payments stay timely and capex is executed well.
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - GSFC (Mid-cap growth)
- State‑backed producer with a strong footprint in Gujarat, combining a broad fertilizer portfolio (urea, DAP, APS, NPKs, speciality grades) with high‑value industrial chemicals like caprolactam, nylon‑6 and melamine, giving it a more balanced earnings mix across agri and industry cycles.
- Has delivered mid‑double‑digit returns over three years (around 40%+) upside now hinges on sustaining higher‑margin APS/NPK volumes, commissioning of new sulphuric acid capacity, and disciplined capital allocation after a weaker one‑year stock performance.
Looking at how the stocks are placed over a larger timeframe we find that the stocks are underperforming the Nifty but some stocks are seen showing a rebound and the chart compares the relative strength of key fertilizer names versus each other and the Nifty over a multi-year period, highlighting how leadership in the sector has rotated.
Coromandel International and Chambal Fertilizers clearly emerge as the stronger compounders, while GSFC and RCF have underperformed more recently, despite intermittent rallies.
Coromandel spends most of the period at the top of the pack, consistently above the Nifty line and the PSU peers. Its drawdowns are shallower and recoveries faster, showing structural strength driven by its integrated phosphatic and crop-chemicals franchise. Chambal (green) lags in the early part of the chart but gradually climbs into the upper half, suggesting improving relative momentum as earnings stabilise and the market rewards its balance-sheet quality.
Overall, the visual takeaway is that private integrated fertilizer players have delivered steadier, more durable relative strength, while PSU-heavy names show higher volatility and recent loss of momentum. For 2026 positioning, the chart argues for overweighting structural leaders (like Coromandel and, to a degree, Chambal) and treating GSFC, RCF, and even FACT more as tactical, mean-reversion or policy-beta plays rather than core long-term holdings.
In practice, this means favouring core, high-quality leaders rather than highly leveraged, small-cap beta plays. The playbook that we have maintained explicitly warns against leverage and weak balance sheets during peak uncertainty and advises using sharp, short corrections to add to quality leaders instead of trying to time everything.
FACT (Cmp 791.45)
FACT: Buy above ₹800, stop ₹760 target ₹880 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT), established in 1943 in Kerala, is India's first large-scale fertilizer plant. A Government of India PSU, it produces fertilizers (Factamfos, Ammonium Sulphate), chemical products (Caprolactam), and provides engineering services. FACT serves South Indian farmers with an extensive marketing network and manufactures in Kochi. Looking ahead, there seems to be some pressure as the Indian fertilizer sector is navigating a challenging landscape. The climate forecast seems to be indicating that a 60% chance of a poor monsoon, potentially due to El Niño conditions starting in July. This could impact the trends as we are not looking at any short-term relief.
With the dependence on imports, the government has provided; however, the situation of war as well as the monsoon will have an upper hand. To get some perspective we decided to get a bird’s eye view across multiple timeframe. Now, the geopolitical tensions did flare up the prices to generate some upward momentum. However, we could now look at the newfound momentum arresting the fall seen in the counter since June 2025.
The trends are indicating the strong we can expect some upside in the coming days. With some robust volumes seen in the counter the thrust to higher levels have been signalled. As the RSI is seen flashing a revival of the upward momentum, we can now look at the possibility of continued upward action. With the positive tailwind from the recent development, we can note that the strong closing above the trendline could generate a bullish momentum.
Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 1831.87
- 52-week high: ₹1111
- Volume: 4.72M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹680, resistance at ₹1100.
- Risk factors: Reliance on government subsidies, input cost volatility, and a highly leveraged financial structure.
- Buy : above ₹800.
- Stop loss: ₹760.
- Target price: ₹880. (3 Months)
CHAMBLFERT (Cmp 428.55)
CHAMBLFERT: Buy above ₹435, stop ₹400 target ₹510 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is India's largest private-sector manufacturer of urea, founded in 1985 by Dr. K.K. Birla. Based in New Delhi, the company specializes in producing urea, trading DAP, MOP, and NPK fertilizers, along with crop protection chemicals and specialty nutrients. As of March 2026, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (CHAMBLFERT) is experiencing a relatively stable period, bolstered by a secure supply of natural gas and strong domestic urea stocks ahead of the 2026 Kharif season.
Ahead of the monsoon there is always a buzz that gets created around fertilizer stocks. Majority of them have been unable to show a good recovery , however this counter has been able to show some grit and consolidate. The revival could be slow but it has begun and will look to unfold as the government take initiative to stabilise the MSP of fertilizer and secure the natural gas supply.
The multi-timeframe charts seen here demonstrate that the RSI divergence seen on the decline could influence the prices to scale higher. Even on the monthly charts we are observing the decline since last 1 year has retraced 50% of the surge seen last year. The steady consolidation at the Fibonacci supports can now look to stage a revival as lower timeframe are pricing in a recovery. We are also noticing that price candle seen in 2026 is seen holding the lows around 415 to 420 for the last two months hinting at some revival in store. While volatility remains, extended there are signs that a recovery is due that we can consider for a push to higher levels. Go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 9.02,
- 52-week high: ₹742.45,
- Volume: 204.49M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1225, resistance at ₹1800.
- Risk factors: High debt from capital-intensive projects, volatility in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) margins, intense competition in telecom/retail, and geopolitical threats affecting energy prices.
- Buy : above ₹435
- Stop loss: ₹400
- Target price: ₹510 (3 Months)
Conclusion
If the monsoon is normal and timely, current reserves could support strong crop yields and stable fertilizer prices through the kharif season. However, any escalation in geopolitical tensions or shipping disruptions could strain supplies, particularly given India’s near-total import reliance for potash, rock phosphate, and sulphur.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.