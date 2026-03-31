For foreign investors backing Indian equities, the financial year 2026 was one they would rather forget. It was a period dotted with global disruptions, starting with US-led tariff uncertainties and ending amid the US-Israel-Iran war. Each external shock raised risks to India Inc.’s headline earnings and triggered a sharp exodus of overseas capital throughout FY26, making market flows more volatile and returns less predictable.
Record foreign selling of ₹1.8 trillion in FY26 marks a deeper shift in overseas capital flows
SummaryFY26 outflows hit ₹1.8 trillion as earnings downgrades, crude shock and global volatility unsettle foreign investors. The trend shows how FPIs are turning more tactical, leading to episodic flows and higher market volatility.
For foreign investors backing Indian equities, the financial year 2026 was one they would rather forget. It was a period dotted with global disruptions, starting with US-led tariff uncertainties and ending amid the US-Israel-Iran war. Each external shock raised risks to India Inc.’s headline earnings and triggered a sharp exodus of overseas capital throughout FY26, making market flows more volatile and returns less predictable.
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