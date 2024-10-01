India Glycols share price rises 8% post distillery, ethanol capacity expansions, inches close to 1 year high

  • Stock Market Today: India Glycols Ltd share price gained more than 8% in the morning trades on Tuesday as the company announced Distillery and Ethanol capacity expansions

Ujjval Jauhari
Published1 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Stock Market Today: India Glycols Ltd share price gained more than 8% in the morning trades on Tuesday. The India Glycols announced having expanded grain based Distillery and Bio-Fuel Ethanol capacities. 

India Glycols Ltd share price opened at 1259.95 on the BSE on Tuesday , almost 2.6% higher than previous close of 1227.85. India Glycols Ltd share price thereafter went on to gain further to 1330.00 marking gains of more than 8%

India Glycols Ltd share price with todays gains inched close to its 1 year or 52-week high of 1399.75.

Expansion Updates

India Glycols Ltd announced capacity expansion of Grain based distillery at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Kashipur (Uttarakhand) Plants, capacity expansion of of Bio-Fuel Ethanol at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Kashipur (Uttarakhand) Plants. It also announced expansion of facilities/project for New Value-Added Chemical products at Kashipur (Uttarakhand)

  1. India Glycols successfully has added further capacity of  100 KLPD (kilo liter per day)  to the existing Grain Based Distillery at Kashipur (Uttarakhand). India Glycols said that with this, the revised enhanced capacity of Grain Based Distillery at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) is 500 KLPD and is commissioned.

2. India Glycols announced adding 180 KLPD to the existing Bio-Fuel Ethanol plant (Ethanol to Bio-Fuel conversion) at Kashipur (Uttarakhand). With this, the revised enhanced capacity of Bio-Fuel Ethanol plant (Ethanol to Bio-Fuel conversion) at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) is 590 KLPD and is commissioned.

3. India Glycols also announced adding 2,500 MT per Year ) to the facilities/project for New Value-Added Chemical products at Kashipur (Uttarakhand). The same as per company also depends upon the product mix. 

With this, the revised enhanced capacity of facilities/project for New Value-Added Chemical products at Kashipur (Uttarakhand)as per India Glycols is 7,500 MT/Year (depending upon the product mix) and is commissioned.

Future expansions in progress

India Glycols sad that the remaining facilities/project is expected to be commissioned by Q1/FY 26.

The work for enhancement of Grain Based Distillery capacity by 180 KLPD and the Bio-Fuel Ethanol plant (Ethanol to Bio-Fuel conversion) by 90 KLPD at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) is in progress and the same is expected to be commissioned by Q4/FY25.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

