Stock Market Today: India Glycols Ltd share price gained more than 8% in the morning trades on Tuesday. The India Glycols announced having expanded grain based Distillery and Bio-Fuel Ethanol capacities.

India Glycols Ltd share price opened at ₹1259.95 on the BSE on Tuesday , almost 2.6% higher than previous close of ₹1227.85. India Glycols Ltd share price thereafter went on to gain further to ₹1330.00 marking gains of more than 8%

India Glycols Ltd share price with todays gains inched close to its 1 year or 52-week high of ₹1399.75.

Expansion Updates India Glycols Ltd announced capacity expansion of Grain based distillery at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Kashipur (Uttarakhand) Plants, capacity expansion of of Bio-Fuel Ethanol at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Kashipur (Uttarakhand) Plants. It also announced expansion of facilities/project for New Value-Added Chemical products at Kashipur (Uttarakhand)

India Glycols successfully has added further capacity of 100 KLPD (kilo liter per day) to the existing Grain Based Distillery at Kashipur (Uttarakhand). India Glycols said that with this, the revised enhanced capacity of Grain Based Distillery at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) is 500 KLPD and is commissioned. 2. India Glycols announced adding 180 KLPD to the existing Bio-Fuel Ethanol plant (Ethanol to Bio-Fuel conversion) at Kashipur (Uttarakhand). With this, the revised enhanced capacity of Bio-Fuel Ethanol plant (Ethanol to Bio-Fuel conversion) at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) is 590 KLPD and is commissioned.

3. India Glycols also announced adding 2,500 MT per Year ) to the facilities/project for New Value-Added Chemical products at Kashipur (Uttarakhand). The same as per company also depends upon the product mix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, the revised enhanced capacity of facilities/project for New Value-Added Chemical products at Kashipur (Uttarakhand)as per India Glycols is 7,500 MT/Year (depending upon the product mix) and is commissioned.

Future expansions in progress India Glycols sad that the remaining facilities/project is expected to be commissioned by Q1/FY 26.

The work for enhancement of Grain Based Distillery capacity by 180 KLPD and the Bio-Fuel Ethanol plant (Ethanol to Bio-Fuel conversion) by 90 KLPD at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) is in progress and the same is expected to be commissioned by Q4/FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

