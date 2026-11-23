After being stuck in losses for five consecutive trading sessions, shares of India Glycols, a specialty chemicals maker, staged a strong rebound in Monday's trade, recovering 11.6% to ₹295 apiece and erasing most of their recent losses.

Although there was no immediate fundamental trigger for the rally, a sharp spike in trading volumes indicated heightened investor activity. Around 15.5 million shares changed hands across the BSE and NSE, nearly 39 times the stock's weekly average trading volume, according to Trendlyne data.

Despite Monday's recovery, the stock remains down 11% in November so far. However, its long-term performance has been impressive. From its 2020 lows, the stock has surged nearly 1,530% as of Monday's close.

India Glycols Q2 performance India Glycols reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹11.24 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹53.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹358.18 crore against ₹2,410.71 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA came in at ₹39.34 crore, compared with ₹160.25 crore in Q2 FY26, while quarterly earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.68 against ₹8.71.

For the half year ended September 2026, the company reported a net profit of ₹23.59 crore, compared with ₹106.79 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at ₹712.82 crore against ₹4,913.74 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA declined to ₹79.55 crore from ₹309.51 crore, while half-yearly EPS stood at ₹3.52 compared with ₹17.25.

The company said that the year-on-year comparisons are not comparable because its Spirits & Biofuel and Biopharma businesses were demerged, with the current-period financial results reflecting continuing operations.

Commenting on the results, Rupark Sarswat, Chief Executive Officer of India Glycols Limited, said, “The implementation of the demerger marks an important step in the evolution of India Glycols, enabling a sharper focus on our core business of bio-based specialities and performance chemicals."

"We remain focused on strengthening our capabilities, enhancing operational efficiencies, and building on our expertise in the biobased chemicals space. Going forward, our efforts will be directed towards expanding our business opportunities and creating sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders," he further added.

What should investors do now? Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said, "The stock witnessed a strong price and volume surge today, however, a similar move was seen on 27th Oct, but prices lacked follow-up buying and slipped further lower in the coming days, in next few days, follow-up buying is important, especially crossing the 20DEMA."

"A move beyond 310 can trigger further extension possible towards 345 - 360 zone, on the flip side, 260-255 is the immediate base," he further added.