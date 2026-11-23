After being stuck in losses for five consecutive trading sessions, shares of India Glycols, a specialty chemicals maker, staged a strong rebound in Monday's trade, recovering 11.6% to ₹295 apiece and erasing most of their recent losses.

Although there was no immediate fundamental trigger for the rally, a sharp spike in trading volumes indicated heightened investor activity. Around 15.5 million shares changed hands across the BSE and NSE, nearly 39 times the stock's weekly average trading volume, according to Trendlyne data.

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Despite Monday's recovery, the stock remains down 11% in November so far. However, its long-term performance has been impressive. From its 2020 lows, the stock has surged nearly 1,530% as of Monday's close.

India Glycols Q2 performance India Glycols reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹11.24 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹53.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹358.18 crore against ₹2,410.71 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA came in at ₹39.34 crore, compared with ₹160.25 crore in Q2 FY26, while quarterly earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.68 against ₹8.71.

For the half year ended September 2026, the company reported a net profit of ₹23.59 crore, compared with ₹106.79 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at ₹712.82 crore against ₹4,913.74 crore in the year-ago period.

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EBITDA declined to ₹79.55 crore from ₹309.51 crore, while half-yearly EPS stood at ₹3.52 compared with ₹17.25.

The company said that the year-on-year comparisons are not comparable because its Spirits & Biofuel and Biopharma businesses were demerged, with the current-period financial results reflecting continuing operations.

Commenting on the results, Rupark Sarswat, Chief Executive Officer of India Glycols Limited, said, “The implementation of the demerger marks an important step in the evolution of India Glycols, enabling a sharper focus on our core business of bio-based specialities and performance chemicals."

"We remain focused on strengthening our capabilities, enhancing operational efficiencies, and building on our expertise in the biobased chemicals space. Going forward, our efforts will be directed towards expanding our business opportunities and creating sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders," he further added.

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What should investors do now? Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said, "The stock witnessed a strong price and volume surge today, however, a similar move was seen on 27th Oct, but prices lacked follow-up buying and slipped further lower in the coming days, in next few days, follow-up buying is important, especially crossing the 20DEMA."

"A move beyond 310 can trigger further extension possible towards 345 - 360 zone, on the flip side, 260-255 is the immediate base," he further added.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.