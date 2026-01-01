Fly the infrastructure, not the airline: Why investors are flocking to airport stocks like GMR Airports

While Bengaluru International Airport isn’t traded in the unlisted space, Cochin International Airport’s unlisted shares have more than doubled over the past two years, said Manan Doshi, co-founder of Unlisted Arena, an online trading platform for unlisted stocks. The Kochi airport operator's shares have risen to ₹455 now from ₹210. Shares of Kannur International Airport in north Kerala have climbed 30% moving from ₹100 to ₹130 over the same period.