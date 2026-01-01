GMR Airports, India biggest airport operator, has been a clear outlier in 2025, with the stock up 22% in the past six months in an otherwise uneven aviation sector. Listed sectoral peers such as InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Dreamfolks Services, Taneja Aerospace Aviation, and Global Vectra Helicorp have, in contrast, shed 16% to 54% in the second half of calendar 2025.
Fly the infrastructure, not the airline: Why investors are flocking to airport stocks like GMR Airports
SummaryGMR Airports outperformed listed aviation stocks in 2025 with a 22% stock price increase while others shrank 16% to 54%. in value The company's established airports, steady revenues, and regulatory changes contribute to its growth—positioning it as a strong player in India's aviation market.
