'India has best ingredients for growth...', says Ray Daio on Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast; here's what makes him bullish
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, in a recent podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, said that India has all the ingredients to achieve the strongest growth rate and improvement over the next decade.
