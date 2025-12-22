'India has best ingredients for growth...', says Ray Dalio on Nikhil Kamath's WTF podcast; here's what makes him bullish

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, in a recent podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, expressed optimism about India’s growth prospects, saying the country has the best ingredients for strong growth over the next decade.

Commenting on India's outlook, Dalio said that it is on a “wonderful arc” in terms of its circumstances, potential, and development. He said he finds similarities between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's Deng Xiaoping in terms of creating structural changes.

Dalio further added that I’ve created leading indicators to project countries’ growth rates over the next 10 years, and India ranks the best. "India likely has the strongest fundamentals for the highest growth rate."

Advertisement

His optimism on India stems from India's focus on building infrastructure, low debt and a large, talented population.

"When you move from not having enough infrastructure to building it—across transportation, credit systems, and transaction capabilities—you create a powerful growth curve, especially if debt levels are low and talent is abundant," Dalio said in the latest episode of Kamath's WTF podcast.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, recording an 8.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26).

Growth Potential vs Global Power Despite this optimism, Dalio offers an important caveat. India’s current economic and geopolitical power still lags behind that of the United States and China, and has development ahead of it. In many ways, India today resembles where China stood roughly 30 years ago, said Dalio.

Advertisement

So while its growth potential is tremendous, its current power is not yet at the level of the other two countries (the US and China), said Dalio.

This means that while India may not immediately rival the US or China in terms of global trade dominance, it is well-positioned to steadily increase its global influence, as per Dalio.

Technology war is the most important war, says Dalio Meanwhile, commenting on the global power dynamics, Dalio said that "technology war is the most important war, and whoever wins the technology war will win almost everything".

He added that we are in a period of reducing or eliminating interdependencies, which applies to capital, trade, and more. "As a result, everyone is moving toward independence and minimising interdependence, because if you can be squeezed, it will be used against you. That’s where we are today."

Advertisement

With the countries competing to become the most effective, most powerful, and richest, technology will be central to that competition, opined Dalio.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.