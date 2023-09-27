India has terrific EM investment opportunities, doesn't make sense to reduce weightage: Mark Mobius
Over the long term, India’s macro factors are more favorable because of demographics, as well as specific companies’ growth prospects, Mobius told Bloomberg earlier this year.
Veteran investor Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners' has said that India is the place to be when it comes to emerging markets (EM) investing. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Mobius said that it does not make sense to reduce weightage on India and that the country has terrific investment opportunities.
