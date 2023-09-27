Veteran investor Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners' has said that India is the place to be when it comes to emerging markets (EM) investing. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Mobius said that it does not make sense to reduce weightage on India and that the country has terrific investment opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mobius, who manages nearly $300 million in assets under management across various countries, said that global investors who intend to invest in emerging markets, have India as the main option.

The veteran EM investor told the news channel that his exposure to India is currently at 20 per cent, which is at least double of the 5-10 per cent exposure he historically had. Mobius further highlighted that India will be affected with the macro economic changes taking place globally. Global markets, including the US, have not taken the news of the US Federal Reserve projecting one more rate hike for this cycle well, according to the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Mobius believes that interest rate cycle is nearing a peak and that the Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates. India's market analysts have also pointed out the impact of record-high US bond yields and stronger US dollar on Indian equities. These along with high crude oil prices have triggered the selling by foreign investors in Indian stocks since August 2023 - that continues till date.

Another headwind for Indian equities has been crude oil prices, which are currently at $95 per barrel, trading at multi-month highs. Mobius believes that similar to the US interest rates, the crude oil prices are also near their peak as more people are switching to crude oil alternatives.

‘’Over the long term, India’s macro factors are more favorable because of demographics, as well as specific companies’ growth prospects. Picking stocks in India is all about technology and digitization. We like APL Apollo Tubes Ltd., whose steel structures are used to construct buildings, and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., a medical testing firm,'' Mobius told Bloomberg earlier this year on the Asia boom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’We also like software company Persistent Systems Ltd. and digital mapping company CE Info Systems Ltd., as well as Dreamfolks Services Ltd., which offers services at airports. China will not achieve the high growth of the past, and thus opportunities will be limited. Nevertheless, it’s an enormous market, and there will certainly be pockets of opportunities,'' he added.

