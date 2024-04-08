India having mini goldilocks moment, to embrace Amritkal: Motilal Oswal
According to analysts at MOSL, India is currently experiencing a mini-Goldilocks moment, characterized by favorable economic conditions where the economy isn't overheated with high inflation nor sluggish.
Motilal Oswal's (MOSL) latest India strategy report suggests that India's capital markets are on the cusp of embracing a golden era, termed as Amritkaal. MOSL predicts that by the end of FY2024, India is poised to achieve a GDP of $3.6 trillion with an underlying growth rate exceeding 7.6 percent.
