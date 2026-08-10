India’s new rich are emerging beyond the metros—and wealthy portfolios are going global

India’s wealth is spreading beyond its traditional metros, creating a broader market for private wealth managers.
While Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru remain the biggest wealth hubs, cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Kochi and Chennai, along with smaller centres including Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Nashik and Kolhapur, are seeing the biggest addition of millionaires and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), said Ashish Shanker, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.