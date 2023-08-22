India in a sweet spot; current high inflation could be transient, says Rahul Singh of Tata Mutual Fund3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
India's favourable position is due to lower global GDP growth, stabilising commodity prices, and higher corporate earnings.
Despite high inflation, India's favourable position stems from lower global GDP growth, stabilising commodity prices, and higher corporate earnings, said Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities, Tata Mutual Fund, in an interview with Mint. He added that slower urban consumption contrasts rural recovery. He also shared his views on rate cuts by the RBI and the IT sector. Edited excerpt:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started