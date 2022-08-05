For India Inc, end of downgrade cycle in sight

While the pressure on operating performance of manufacturing firms was expected, and many companies did report a sequential decline in operating profits due to rising input costs, analysts said volume growth remained strong and cost pressures may start easing by the second half as commodity prices have softened. In addition, a pickup in consumption, especially rural demand, will also boost earnings. “One of the key surprises for us in this result season has been the strength in consumption demand. We were certainly not expecting a pickup in volume growth trajectory on a sequential basis. But, surprisingly, even rural demand has started showing some green shoots," Jain of Ambit Asset Management said.

