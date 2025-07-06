India Inc sits on ₹5 trillion cash pile as firms hold back on capex amid uncertainty
Despite rising profits and strong balance sheets, Indian firms are hoarding cash and holding back on new investments, betting on clarity in global trade and domestic demand before loosening the purse strings.
Amid a patchy demand recovery and lingering global uncertainty, India Inc. continued to hoard cash in the last fiscal year, choosing financial buffers over fresh investments. Despite rising profits and healthy balance sheets, companies showed little urgency to deploy capital, preferring to return more to shareholders instead.