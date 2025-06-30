FY25 dividend payouts: Cash-rich BFSI and IT companies dominate
Together, the two sectors accounted for more than 40% of all divident payouts in FY25, a Mint analysis of 496 BSE 500 companies showed.
While it is raining dividends in India Inc., the shower has been far from even. Longtime dividend powerhouses—banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and information technology (IT) companies tightened their grip on the dividend charts, reaffirming their status as consistent cash-returning machines.