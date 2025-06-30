FY25 dividend payouts: Cash-rich BFSI and IT companies dominate

Leading sectors

A Mint analysis of 496 BSE 500 companies based on Capitaline data covering audited, unaudited, and proposed dividends revealed that BFSI alone accounted for 21.4% of total dividend payouts in FY25, followed closely by IT & ITeS at 20.5%, meaning they together accounting for more than 40% of all payouts. Meanwhile, industries such as logistics and media contributed less than 1% each, signaling a stark divergence in corporate priorities.