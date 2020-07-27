India Inc. has tightened its grip on costs, resulting in a decline in expenses in the fiscal-first quarter. Total expenses of companies as a percentage of net sales in the June quarter declined to at least a four-quarter low.

The aggregate expenses of 119 firms that have reported June quarter results so far, excluding banks, financials, oil and gas, as a percentage of net sales have slipped to 78.45% in the three months to June, the lowest since the quarter ended June 2019, according to data provided by Capitaline. Aggregate expenses, however, slipped 14.3% from a year earlier, according to Capitaline.

“Firms had undertaken massive cost-cutting exercises amid the lockdown," said Rusmik Oza, executive vice-president and head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

Software services firms have seen travel expenses drop sharply, fewer hirings and cost savings through rate negotiations with vendors. Similarly, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms have saved on advertising spending and promotions.

“Some of the economy-driven firms got the benefit of lower input costs on account of direct and indirect benefits from lower crude prices. Firms would continue with cost reduction measures to try and improve margins because of the ongoing uncertainty and lower visibility of demand in the coming months. Some variable costs may also go up as commodity prices have risen but there could be better control on fixed costs in the future," Oza said.

In the June quarter, Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a sharp cut in advertisement spending (down 397 basis points year-on-year, or y-o-y), aiding the company’s operating margin. The same is the case with Britannia. Its cost optimization, especially lower spending on advertisements, drove a 634 bps y-o-y expansion in the Ebitda margin to 21%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

As cost rationalization remained key, jobs and salary cuts helped somewhat in trimming overall costs. Still, staff costs as a percentage of net sales of these companies increased to a 20-quarter high at 33.7% in Q1FY21. However, aggregate employee cost for the companies under review slipped to a 10-quarter low at 7.96% year-on-year in the first quarter.

“So far, better control on costs and lower input costs have helped companies tide over the immediate crisis," said Pankaj Pandey, head of research, ICICI Securities.

