India Inc’s earnings recovery hits a margin test

India Inc. started fiscal year 2027 (FY27) on a strong footing, with revenue and profit growth accelerating sharply in the June quarter. But the recovery is already showing a fault line: operating margins are weakening even as headline earnings strengthen, raising questions about how broad and durable the upturn will be.
India Inc. started fiscal year 2027 (FY27) on a strong footing, with revenue and profit growth accelerating sharply in the June quarter. But the recovery is already showing a fault line: operating margins are weakening even as headline earnings strengthen, raising questions about how broad and durable the upturn will be.
Companies in PL Capital’s coverage universe delivered their strongest sales and profit growth in more than two years in the June quarter (Q1FY27). The universe, excluding oil and gas companies, reported 15.5% sales growth in Q1FY27, the highest since Q4FY24. Net profit growth, at 17%, was also the highest since Q4FY24.
Companies in PL Capital’s coverage universe delivered their strongest sales and profit growth in more than two years in the June quarter (Q1FY27). The universe, excluding oil and gas companies, reported 15.5% sales growth in Q1FY27, the highest since Q4FY24. Net profit growth, at 17%, was also the highest since Q4FY24.
Yet Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) growth was weaker at 9.6%, below the 10.1–11% average of the previous eight quarters, while overall Ebitda margins fell 148 basis points.
The divergence matters because the next leg of the earnings recovery will have to rely increasingly on volumes rather than expanding margins. Rising input costs, a tougher second-half base and softer rural demand could test whether strong headline profit growth can remain broad-based.
In a 26 August report, PL Capital said the margin decline was primarily due to the impact of supply-chain disruptions and higher crude prices on the auto, cement, consumer and travel segments.
The brokerage sees further pressure ahead as companies begin using higher-cost raw materials in Q2/Q3. It also flagged weak monsoons and their potential impact on farm incomes and rural demand, repeated price hikes in essential goods that could hurt consumer sentiment, and higher global commodity prices.
The risk is already showing up in earnings expectations. Nifty EPS growth is expected to accelerate to 17.7% in FY27 from just 1.6% in FY26. “We believe the 17.7% Nifty EPS growth is at risk,” PL Capital said.
Passing it on
How much of the cost pressure reaches consumers will vary by sector. Companies with pricing power and healthy discretionary demand are better placed to pass on higher costs, while highly regulated or competitive industries may have to absorb them initially and raise prices with a lag.
Lokesh Manik, senior analyst at Vallum Capital, described the margin pressure in H1FY27 as “bifurcated”: it is real for commodity consumers such as paints, tyres and autos, but a tailwind for producers benefiting from the same price rise.
He expects corporates to absorb costs for one-to-two quarters before hiking prices. “Pricing-power categories like cement, tyres, FMCG will take price hikes probably by late Q3FY27, while price-elastic categories like autos, durables will absorb longer, and we expect margin compression to show up there first.”
JM Financial Institutional Securities also expects renewed cost pressures to weigh on inflation and corporate margins in the first half of FY27. In a report dated 27 August, the brokerage said Brent crude averaged $83 per barrel in July 2026 before climbing above $90 per barrel in August amid renewed US-Iran tensions.
Brent crude was trading at $93.82 per barrel on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
Input costs remain elevated as well. “Aluminium (+36.1% YoY), copper (+40.1% YoY), domestic petcoke (+31.4% YoY) and international petcoke (+31.8% YoY) point to likely margin compression across multiple sectors in H1FY27E,” the brokerage said.
But analysts do not see margin pressure alone derailing the earnings cycle.
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, expects renewed inflationary pressure to hurt margins in some sectors in the near term. Still, decent Q1FY27 results give him confidence in a strong FY27.
He said the earnings recovery is shifting from margin-led expansion to one driven by volume growth. As long as domestic consumption holds up, he expects corporate India’s structural earnings recovery to remain on track.
While a prolonged West Asia conflict is keeping crude prices volatile and poses a risk from peak profitability, Chouhan believes that strong domestic volume growth and the festive demand will partially absorb the shock.
A large section of the market believes if the pressure remains confined to commodity-consuming sectors, the broader earnings recovery could remain intact. But a wider hit to margins could make the recovery harder to sustain.
Breadth matters
That leaves a more subtle risk: earnings can remain strong even as the recovery underneath becomes less broad-based.
Vallum Capital raised its FY27 EPS estimates by just 0.6%, despite net profit beating estimates by 18%, reflecting its already cautious stance.
Though he feels, “The real risk we're watching is a widening gap between headline earnings and underlying breadth”.
That distinction could become more important as the year progresses. While near-term growth momentum remains supportive, sustaining a broad-based industrial recovery could become more challenging in the second half of FY27, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities’ 28 August report.
The brokerage expects growth to moderate in H2FY27 as the boost from a cut in goods and services tax (GST) rates fades and the base turns increasingly adverse. A weak monsoon, particularly rainfall deficits in key agricultural states and potential El Niño conditions, could further weigh on rural demand and temper growth momentum.