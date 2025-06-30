India Inc’s strong start to FY26 faces reality check on earnings breadth, valuations
Base effects and rural resilience may lift Q1 numbers, but soft revenue growth, fading margin tailwinds, and rich valuations could limit broader upside.
India Inc has started FY26 on stronger footing, with April-June performance expected to outpace the same quarter last year. Analysts attribute this to a favourable base, continuing recovery in rural demand, and a timely monsoon—but warn that the improvement may not translate into broad-based earnings momentum just yet.