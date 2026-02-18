Q3 analysis: Strong earnings provide brief respite in a volatile market

Earnings drive result-day moves

Against this choppy backdrop, about 58% of companies with data available saw their stocks rise on result day following an expansion in their top and bottom lines. Most gains (84%) were steady at under 5%, but nearly a quarter of them saw more dramatic pops, with 14% gaining up to 10% and 9% posting double-digit gains. For the analysis, companies with a market capitalization over ₹1,000 crore were considered and their interim performance was based on a yearly comparison.