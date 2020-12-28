India Inc raises record 1.7 trillion in 2020, up 116% year-on-year

In the primary markets, there were 15 main-board IPOs which collectively raised ₹26,611 crore, rising 115% from the ₹12,362 crore raised through 16 IPOs in 2019. The largest IPO in 2020 was from SBI Cards for ₹10,341 crore. The average deal size was ₹1,774 crore. According to Haldea, response to IPOs was further buoyed by strong listing performance of IPOs of the year.