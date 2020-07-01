India Inc raises 1.04 tn from capital markets in H1CY20 despite Covid-19

According to analysts, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may have helped companies to raise funds through rights issues. In April this year, Sebi granted a one-time relaxation in its primary market fund-raising norms to make it easier for companies to raise capital amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It has extended its period of approval for initial public offerings (IPOs) and rights issues by six months. This will be applicable to companies where Sebi’s approvals have expired or are due to expire between 1 March and 30 September.