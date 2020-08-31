India Inc's junk bond issuance hits RBI pricing cap hurdle

"The thing to note is that raising the cap would not increase the overall coupon or fixed rate cost of borrowing by much, because of the fall in US treasuries. The 5-year treasury rate has fallen from 150 bps to 25 bps. Effectively a company which could earlier pay up to a cap of 6%, can now only pay 4.75% thus making it difficult for them to tap the offshore market," added Barclays’s Saigal.