India Inc seeks rethink on related-party rules

“Such materiality threshold norms and related-party definition are unheard of in any large economy. ₹1,000 crore is a very small amount in large business groups. If it is brought under the materiality clause, public shareholders will have to be approached for running a company every week and then wait for months for their approval. All day-to-day operations will be at the mercy of shareholders who may not even fully understand the business and the commercial arrangements within the group or its financiers," the second person said, also requesting anonymity.