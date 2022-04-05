India investment banking fee in Jan-Mar quarter falls to lowest since 2016: Refinitiv

“High Technology acquisitions involving India accounted for majority of the market share with 22% and totaled $6.6 billion, double the amount from a year ago, saw the strongest-ever start to a year for the sector. Private equity deals targeting Indian companies also kicked off at a record pace and amounted to $9.8 billion, with high technology sectors capturing the majority of the activity with 28.7% market share. With India’s strong innovative start-up economy, deal making in the technology and technology-adjacent sectors, could continue to drive activity, despite current challenges brought by market volatility fueled by geopolitical tensions," added Tan