India INX MD, former MCX chief lead race for BSE top job

Balasubramaniam was second-in-command at BSE when Ashishkumar Chauhan was the MD and CEO. Chauhan now heads rival NSE. A broker Mint spoke to said Balasubramaniam had the “right mix of aggression and quality" to lead the exchange. He has served as the chief business officer of BSE, overseeing business development across segments such as equity, equity derivatives, debt, and mutual fund distribution.