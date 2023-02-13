India IPO activity picks in December quarter
Subscriptions for 18 Indian companies opened for IPO in the last quarter, up from four in the previous quarter, according to IPO trends report by consulting firm EY
Initial public offering (IPO) momentum in India picked up in the last quarter in comparison to the world, with the domestic market witnessing the highest number of the deals in three months ended December 2022.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×