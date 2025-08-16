India’s IPO power shift: Domestic funds take charge as FPIs retreat
- Domestic institutional investors, led by mutual funds, now account for more than half of IPO anchor book allocations in India, overtaking foreign portfolio investors.
- The shift reflects strong local inflows, deepening markets, and reduced reliance on foreign capital.
MUMBAI : India’s booming market for initial public offerings is undergoing a decisive shift, with domestic institutional investors such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and banks establishing dominance over foreign players in underwriting new share sales.