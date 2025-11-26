India’s IPO wave is just getting started: The big 2026 listings to watch
26 Nov 2025
A blockbuster pipeline—from Jio and PhonePe to SBI MF and NSE—signals another landmark year for India’s primary markets.
India’s IPO market is entering one of its most powerful phases yet. Between 2020 and 2025, companies raised about ₹5,390 billion through public listings, more than what was mobilized in the entire two decades from 2000 to 2020, and with barely half as many issues. The pace, scale, and investor participation have surged, signalling a fundamental shift in how Indian companies tap public markets.
