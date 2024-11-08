India is undergoing an astonishing stock market revolution

After a long run of strong returns, and with a new wave of inexperienced investors, the risk of disappointment is all the greater. Most Indian speculators will never have experienced a downturn. They are sure to react unhappily when one arrives. The price-to-earnings ratio of India’s large stocks, based on expectations for their results one year from now, is 23—far above the ratio of 12 for emerging-market stocks as a whole. Recent public offerings reflect nervousness. The IPO of Hyundai Motor India in October was India’s largest ever, raising $3.3bn. But the company now trades at around 7% below its IPO price. The Sensex index of Indian stocks is down by more than 7% from an all-time high in September—a small decline, but concerning in the context of stretched valuations.