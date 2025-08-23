Investing in India’s $250 billion IT services sector? Here’s all you need to know
Ananya Roy 20 min read 23 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- India’s IT services sector faces weak demand, layoffs, and AI-driven disruption. As large companies like TCS and Infosys struggle, nimble midcaps such as Coforge and Persistent are winning deals and adapting faster, drawing investor focus.
India’s $250 billion information technology services sector is at an inflection point—one that could recast the main tenets of a powerhouse industry that employs as many people as the entire population of New Zealand or Norway.
