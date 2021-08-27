India losing FII support; all eyes on Jackson Hole

FII inflows into Indian equities have been slowing down with an outflow of $800 million since July. Last month, FIIs were net sellers of Indian equities worth $1.7 billion, while they have bought $905 million in August so far, compared to a robust inflow of $7.32 billion in first three months of this year. FII net inflow into equities in 2021 is $7.28 billion against $23.37 billion last year.

