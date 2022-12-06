India making the most of China's harsh Covid restrictions? FIIs diverting funds1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 03:36 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices hit a new high last week as foreign investors pumped in money into equities
As zero-Covid policies followed by their authorities hit China as an investment destination, multinational companies look at India as an alternative, according to a Financial Times report.