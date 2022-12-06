India making the most of China's harsh Covid restrictions? FIIs diverting funds

Case in point, there have been talks of Apple shifting some of its production to India. "Apple Inc. has accelerated plans to shift some of its production outside China, long the dominant country in the supply chain that built the world’s most valuable company, say people involved in the discussions. It is telling suppliers to plan more actively for assembling Apple products elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam, they say, and looking to reduce dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by Foxconn Technology Group," Wall Street Journal reported.