India’s stock market is back near levels last seen almost two decades ago, with the market cap-to-GDP ratio, or the Buffett Indicator, at 137.70% in 2025—its highest since 146.52% in 2007, according to Mint’s analysis of Bloomberg data.
Market cap-to-GDP nears 2007 peak: expensive valuations, but not a bubble yet
SummaryIndia’s market cap-to-GDP ratio is nearing its 2007–08 bull run peak, raising concerns of stretched valuations. However, experts downplay these fears
India’s stock market is back near levels last seen almost two decades ago, with the market cap-to-GDP ratio, or the Buffett Indicator, at 137.70% in 2025—its highest since 146.52% in 2007, according to Mint’s analysis of Bloomberg data.
About the Author
Dipti has spent nearly a decade happily knee-deep in the fast-moving, occasionally nerve-wracking, and always fascinating world of stock markets, tracking everything from sharp sell-offs to surprise rallies, and the narratives that drive them. She began her journalism journey at Informist, sharpened her market instincts at CNBC Digital and Moneycontrol, and is now charting new territory with Mint. Here, she is exploring new ground, bringing together sharp analysis, on-ground insights, and a keen eye for what really moves markets.<br><br>Before stepping into journalism, Dipti studied law and worked with a solicitor firm for close to three years, an experience that gave her a strong foundation in analytical thinking, contracts, and corporate structures. But the pull of markets and storytelling proved stronger, prompting a switch from law to journalism.<br><br>She writes about stocks and investments, but that’s only part of the story. Dipti also teams up with market experts to turn complex trends into sharp, easy-to-understand videos, occasionally peeks at deals and acquisitions, and regularly picks the brains of industry leaders. Somewhere between earnings calls, market swings, and boardroom chatter, she’s always looking for the next story that explains what’s really moving the markets.
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