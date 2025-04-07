India’s equity market registered its sharpest single-day fall in 10 months on Monday after US President Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums roiled investors globally over the weekend. But a Mint analysis suggests the Monday blues needn’t necessarily signal a prolonged period of doom and gloom, and, in fact, there could be some sectoral opportunities lurking around the corner.

The benchmark Sensex index opened Monday almost 4,000 points lower, and plunged nearly 3% during the day, as fears of an extended trade war and heightened near-term volatility gripped D-Street.

Mint’s analysis showed that following the day’s crash, Indian equities had logged the worst monthly advances-decline ratio over the past year. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices also witnessed heavy selling pressure, and declined 3.5% and 3.8%, respectively.

The market crash wasn’t unexpected, though. Traditionally, markets tend to be on edge at the start of a week following turbulence from the previous week or weekend. Global markets were already reeling under Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs on more than 60 nations, with China’s 34% retaliatory tariffs on US goods adding fuel to the fire.

The tradition of Monday blues

Mint’s analysis confirmed this bitter relationship between markets and Mondays: 43% of the worst Sensex crashes (falls exceeding 1,000 points) and over half of the top 20 single-day declines have occurred on Mondays.

“Today’s sharp correction is largely a spillover from global concerns rather than domestic fundamentals," Abhishek Jaiswal, fund manager at Finavenue, a category-III alternative investment fund, said in a note.

“While India’s direct export exposure to the US is limited, the broader implications of a global tariff regime are unsettling markets everywhere. The real worry lies in how such policy moves could fuel inflation, disrupt supply chains, and trigger a slowdown or even recession over the coming years," he added.

