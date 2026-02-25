Domestic equity markets have been pulled in opposite directions this February by their two most influential sectors. Rising worries about artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting business models have hurt investor confidence in the information technology (IT) sector, weakening its performance. At the same time, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies have reported strong earnings, helping support the broader market and reshaping corporate profit mix.
Tug of war: can banks save the Nifty from IT’s AI blues?
SummaryIT’s share of India Inc.’s profit pool has slipped to at least a three-year low, even as BFSI’s contribution climbed to a three-year high in the December-quarter. Yet, the Nifty 50 shows that earnings strength alone may not offset uncertainty-driven market pressure.
