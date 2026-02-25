Tug of war: can banks save the Nifty from IT’s AI blues?

A Mint analysis of latest earnings shows that the IT sector’s share of the overall corporate profit pool slipped to at least a three-year low of 9% in the October-December-quarter (Q3FY26). It fell from nearly 12% in Q4FY22, and significantly lower than the pandemic-era peak of 34% in June 2020, when IT rode the digital adoption wave. Over the same period, BFSI’s contribution climbed to a three-year high of 45%, up sharply from 30% in the March quarter of FY22.